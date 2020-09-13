Texas Cornhole League competition brings hundreds to B/CS

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas Cornhole League Signature Series is bringing hundreds of people to Bryan/College Station, which means an increased profit for local hotels and small businesses after months of leaner times.

The Texas Cornhole League Signature Series happened all day Friday and Saturday at the Brazos County Expo.

Cornhole is a game that takes skill, and it’s something you’ve probably played tailgating or at a bar before the pandemic.

However, the competition is something players in the Texas Cornhole League take seriously.

“This weekend we’re having our first Signature Series over here in Bryan and College Station. We have over 300 players, $20,000 guaranteed in payouts to all our divisions, and man, it’s going to be one heck of a tournament,” said Grant Upchurch, a professional cornhole player and Director of Operations for the Texas Cornhole League.

Upchurch is competing with a team called “Dem Boys,” which is from Arlington.

“We have Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, a few Louisiana members all competing here today," said Upchurch.

Their cornhole games were on pause for months when the pandemic broke. Now, they are back doing tournaments again, but with changes.

”While they’re eating, drinking they’re not required to wear a mask and when you’re playing with the new rules coming out, we don’t have to wear a mask while we’re playing," said Upchurch. “But while everybody is walking around and talking to each other we definitely encourage them wearing masks."

With hundreds of people are competing, they are also staying in area hotels.

“I believe there’s four different hotels, four or five different hotels that people are staying in around here," said Rob Ochoa member of the team Cornhole Carter.

Ochoa and the visitors are spending money boosting our local economy.

“They run and go grab food from the local restaurants," said Ochoa. “I know myself and my partner, we made sure we try to hit the smaller local businesses. I know they need it.”

“It’s such a great central location and we love everything the city has done for us," added Upchurch.

Organizers tell us interest in the sport continues to grow. They’ve had nearly 200 new people join their league this year.

Click here for more information on the Texas Cornhole League.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.