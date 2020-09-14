43 new COVID-19 cases, 93 percent of new cases attributed to young people

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 43 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,024 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 58 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

4,661 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

93 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 548 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 130 active probable cases and there have been 418 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 5,743. There have been 55,630 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 61 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 44 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 440

77802: 421

77803: 1,311

77807: 297

77808: 224

77840: 1,698

77845: 1,238

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 180

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 18 460 Brazos 1,024 5,743 Burleson 44 312 Grimes 97 1,057 Houston 23 405 Lee 18 208 Leon 37 201 Madison 0 709 Milam 15 463 Montgomery 1,365 9,790 Robertson 27 272 San Jacinto 13 219 Trinity 5 187 Walker 1,206 3,846 Waller 87 720 Washington 43 594

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 482 staffed hospital beds with 154 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 4 available ICU beds and 57 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 16 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 18 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 460 total cases and 434 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 44 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 312 total cases, and 262 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 97 active cases. There have been 1,057 total cases, 929 recoveries and 31 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 405 total cases of COVID-19. There are 22 active cases and 205 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has one active case and 172 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 18 active cases. The county has a total of 208 cases, with 176 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 37 active cases. The county has 210 total cases, with 168 recoveries and five deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 0 active cases. The county has a total of 709 cases with 795 recoveries and five deaths.

Milam County currently has 15 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 463 total cases and 445 recovered cases. There are currently seven patients hospitalized, and five COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,365 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 9,790 total cases and 6,698 recovered cases. There have been 132 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 27 active COVID-19 cases, with 272 total cases. Currently, 241 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 13 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 219 cases with 195 recoveries and nine deaths.

Trinity County currently has 5 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 187 total cases with 176 recoveries and six deaths.

Walker County has 3,846 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,206 cases are active in the community and 632 are recovered community cases. 2,008 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 87 active cases of COVID-19. There are 720 total cases and 633 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 43 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 594 total cases with 504 recoveries and 47 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 32 new cases on Sept. 11.

Currently, the university has reported 1,202 positive cases, 10.4 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 12, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 67,412 active cases and 577,832 recoveries. There have been 659,434 total cases reported and 5,550,139 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 14,190 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 115,149 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 13 at 3:45 p.m.

