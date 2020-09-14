Advertisement

Brazos County mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus

For more than three weeks mosquitoes have tested positive in the 77802 ZIP code.
Wear light colored clothes and mosquito repellent to prevent mosquito bites.
Wear light colored clothes and mosquito repellent to prevent mosquito bites.
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District is warning about ongoing problems with a potentially dangerous virus in our area. For more than three weeks, the health district has found mosquitoes in the 77802 ZIP code in Bryan testing positive for West Nile.

The virus can bring flu-like symptoms and also affect your neurological system.

“You know I don’t want to freak everyone out this is not you know, this isn’t a time to panic. We just want people to be aware that we do have West Nile,” said Zac Rodriguez, an Environmental Health Specialist with the Brazos County Health District.

The county tests mosquitoes from May to early November and traps them year round.

“They set up like that. And this is a grab-it trap," said Rodriguez. The traps use a liquid solution to attract mosquitoes.

“Inside it’s got a fan that kind of pulls them in. We’ve got a trap box right there,” he said.

“It’s fortunate that Brazos County is seeing the health department being proactive on some of this trapping and testing but what people should know is that while we’ve had positive mosquitoes for the last few weeks they need to know that this county is hot pretty much year round,” said Donnie Manry. In 2006 his life changed forever because of West Nile Virus.

“And I mean for the rest of your life. You know in my case I contracted a severe case of neural evasive West Nile," Manry said.

Manry is a private investigator and former Bryan Police Officer. At first, doctors told him it was the flu.

“I was paralyzed from the chest down it was that quick, progressed that quick," he said.

Manry suggest people take it seriously. He also knows there are simple things we can do to help stop the spread of this virus.

“Drain your standing water, dress appropriately. You know avoid dusk and dawn activity if you can. And apply DEET. Mosquito repellent with DEET in it," Manry suggested

“You know it can be similar to flu, common cold, but it can be somewhat severe sometimes. But fever, chills, headache, things like that on the severe side there can be neurological effects,” said Rodriguez.

Health officials also recommend using mosquito dunks in standing water like small ponds and bird baths. They will keep mosquitoes from multiplying and can be purchased at hardware stores.

The health district plans to do trapping and testing again this week depending on the weather. Most people exposed to the virus don’t get sick, but about 20 percent develop symptoms like headache, fever, body aches, joint pains, nausea, and fatigue.

We have our previous story on West Nile Virus testing here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

