Bystanders help save young father injured in two-car accident

Friends are helping raise money for his recovery.
Bystanders help pull man pinned under car after an accident on Thursday.
Bystanders help pull man pinned under car after an accident on Thursday.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A father of two is recovering after being seriously injured in a car accident on Thursday. It happened at the intersection of Villa Maria Road and Nash Street.

“I pulled around to see what was going on and there was a guy under the car,” said Josh Chewning.

Chewning says he was on his way to class when he saw the Ryan Lewis pinned under his car that was leaking gas.

“I was like wow, I would be ashamed if I didn’t get out and help this man right now,” said Chewning.

Chewning and five others lifted the car off of Lewis.

“It was really awesome that we all were able to work together like that,” said Chewning.

Family and friends say they are grateful for the people that helped out.

“Hearing that there were people on scene that helped lift the car off of him and were miracles from the get go was amazing,” said Mark Boyle.

Boyle is a family friend and says Lewis is still in the hospital.

“We are cautiously optimistic. His injuries are severe but he’s doing okay. He’s hurting but healing. He can definitely use prayers but he’s going to need- it’s going to be a long road,” said Boyle.

Boyle describes Lewis and his family as the type of people who would give you the shirt off their back. They own Wolf’s Pro Cleaner and are always helping in the community.

Boyle and others are asking for the community’s help in raising money for Lewis' recovery.

“He has two daughters. Two cute little daughters a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old and both love their daddy and we need to get him back up and healthy and take care of him so he can keep taking care of them,” said Boyle.

Bryan police say the crash is still under investigation and at this time no citations have been issued.

