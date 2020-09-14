Advertisement

College Station Fire Department honors anniversary of fallen firefighter

CSFD honor Deputy Fire Marshal Lance Norwood by spreading awareness of occupational cancer
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sept. 14 marks the one year anniversary of the loss of Deputy Fire Marshal Lance Norwood. A tribute was read Monday during the morning shift change.

We, the members of the College Station Fire Department, pause to remember our fallen

brother, Deputy Fire Marshal Lance Norwood, who died in the Line of Duty from

occupational cancer on this day in 2019. Deputy Fire Marshal Norwood dedicated 29 years

to the College Station Fire Department and the citizens of this community. He may be

gone, but he will never be forgotten.

Norwood died of occupational cancer and the CSFD is honoring his memory by spreading awareness about occupational cancer.

“DFM Norwood, like so many of us who have been around for a while, were not educated early in our career about the unseen dangers we encounter in this profession that can lead to occupational cancer,” said Richard Mann, College Station fire chief, in a press release. “We now know that firefighters experience a much higher incidence of cancer than the general public which is attributed to the exposures we face.”

The anniversary has been added to the CSFD calendar every year so “we may never forget our fallen brother.”

Mann noted that dirty gear is no longer a “badge of courage” but is dangerous and unacceptable, keeping gear clean, and maintaining respiratory protection is vital in protecting firefighters from toxins that can lead to occupational cancer.

Three stations have recently been equipped with diesel exhaust systems and CSFD is working to get funding to install them in the remaining stations, according to Mann. He also said department-provided annual medical exams have also been instrumental at identifying problems early.

“DFM Norwood, today we remember you, and we honor you by learning from you.”

