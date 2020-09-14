COVID in Context: Tracking Brazos County cases in 18-24 age group
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since Aug. 26, the Brazos County Health District has reported a new statistic every day: the percentage of daily new COVID-19 cases that are in residents 18-24 years old.
This tracking of young adult COVID-19 began one week after classes began at Texas A&M University.
Three weeks later, a slight downward trend reveals itself in the percentages.
The daily percentages are also reflected in the table below, based on numbers from the BCHD.
|Date
|Percentage of New Cases in 18-24 Year Olds
|Aug. 26
|77%
|Aug. 27
|74%
|Aug. 28
|76%
|Aug. 29
|88%
|Aug. 30
|95%
|Aug. 31
|88%
|Sep. 1
|77%
|Sep. 2
|95%
|Sep. 3
|95%
|Sep. 4
|94%
|Sep. 5
|87%
|Sep. 6
|91%
|Sep. 7
|86%
|Sep. 8
|82%
|Sep. 9
|69%
|Sep. 10
|68%
|Sep. 11
|78%
|Sep. 12
|65%
|Sep. 13
|83%
