COVID in Context: Tracking Brazos County cases in 18-24 age group

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since Aug. 26, the Brazos County Health District has reported a new statistic every day: the percentage of daily new COVID-19 cases that are in residents 18-24 years old.

This tracking of young adult COVID-19 began one week after classes began at Texas A&M University.

Three weeks later, a slight downward trend reveals itself in the percentages.

BCHD reports percentage of cases in 18-24 age group (KBTX/BCHD)

The daily percentages are also reflected in the table below, based on numbers from the BCHD.

Date Percentage of New Cases in 18-24 Year Olds Aug. 26 77% Aug. 27 74% Aug. 28 76% Aug. 29 88% Aug. 30 95% Aug. 31 88% Sep. 1 77% Sep. 2 95% Sep. 3 95% Sep. 4 94% Sep. 5 87% Sep. 6 91% Sep. 7 86% Sep. 8 82% Sep. 9 69% Sep. 10 68% Sep. 11 78% Sep. 12 65% Sep. 13 83%

