COVID in Context: Tracking Brazos County cases in 18-24 age group

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since Aug. 26, the Brazos County Health District has reported a new statistic every day: the percentage of daily new COVID-19 cases that are in residents 18-24 years old.

This tracking of young adult COVID-19 began one week after classes began at Texas A&M University.

Three weeks later, a slight downward trend reveals itself in the percentages.

BCHD reports percentage of cases in 18-24 age group
BCHD reports percentage of cases in 18-24 age group(KBTX/BCHD)

The daily percentages are also reflected in the table below, based on numbers from the BCHD.

DatePercentage of New Cases in 18-24 Year Olds
Aug. 2677%
Aug. 2774%
Aug. 2876%
Aug. 2988%
Aug. 3095%
Aug. 3188%
Sep. 177%
Sep. 295%
Sep. 395%
Sep. 494%
Sep. 587%
Sep. 691%
Sep. 786%
Sep. 882%
Sep. 969%
Sep. 1068%
Sep. 1178%
Sep. 1265%
Sep. 1383%

