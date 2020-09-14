Five Volleyball Matches Selected for TV

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball program and the Southeastern Conference announced its 2020 TV schedule for the upcoming season, with A&M slated to have five of its eight volleyball matches nationally televised.

The Aggies are set to air on the SEC Network twice at home, beginning opening weekend against LSU on Oct. 18 and Mississippi State on Nov. 4. Both of A&M’s road matches at Ole Miss will be aired on the SEC Network Oct. 22-23, with the Maroon & White nationally televised on ESPNU on Nov. 13 at Arkansas.

The three remaining matches not selected for television will stream on SEC Network+.

Texas A&M Volleyball National Television Schedule