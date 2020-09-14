Flu shots crucial as COVID-19 pandemic continues

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Flu season is beginning in the United States, and in 2020, it joins a worldwide pandemic of COVID-19.

Healthcare professionals say this means that it is especially important for all eligible Americans to receive the flu vaccination this year.

Denise Smith, LVN, joined Brazos Valley this morning to administer flu shots to the crew. She says that inoculation against influenza is important because having both viruses at one time could be very dangerous. Furthermore, a bad flu season during a pandemic could lead to disastrous hospitalization levels.

A flu shot is covered by most insurance plans, often for a small or $0 co-pay. Pharmacies often offer flu vaccinations as well. Speak with your doctor or pharmacist for more information.

