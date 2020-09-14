Advertisement

Four Brazos Valley Teams make DCTF rankings after week three

Rockdale, Lexington, Bremond, Calvert all ranked
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com released their high school rankings after week three. Here are the top-ten rankings for each classification that has played so far:

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1 Argyle (3-0) W: Celina, 35-21 1

2 Waco La Vega (3-0) W: CC Calallen, 21-13 2

3 Lampasas (3-0) W: Wimberley, 57-28 3

4 Dumas (3-0) W: Perryton, 30-0 4

5 CC Miller (2-0) W: Sinton, 62-27 5

6 Port Lavaca Calhoun (2-1) W: El Campo, 39-27 8

7 Boerne (3-0) W: Burnet, 30-7 10

8 CC Calallen (1-2) L: Waco La Vega, 21-13 7

9 Midlothian Heritage (3-0) W: Decatur, 28-25 9

10 Canyon (2-0) W: Lubbock Estacado, 38-0 NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1 Carthage (1-0) Idle 1

2 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (2-1) W: Paris, 35-7 2

3 West Orange-Stark (0-0) Idle 3

4 Gilmer (3-0) W: Atlanta, 73-26 5

5 Jasper (1-0) W: Newton, 63-20 6

6 Iowa Park (3-0) W: Burkburnett, 49-12 8

7 Bellville (3-0) W: Stafford, 50-29 9

8 China Spring (3-0) W: Brownwood, 35-14 10

9 Silsbee (1-0) W: Lumberton, 56-14 NR

10 Wimberley (2-1) L: Lampasas, 57-28 4

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1 Brock (2-0) Idle 1

2 Grandview (3-0) W: Godley, 41-7 2

3 Wall (2-1) L: SA Cornerstone, 24-6 4

4 Pottsboro (2-1) L: Melissa, 51-17 3

5 Malakoff (1-2) L: Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, 56-32 5

6 Hallettsville (2-1) W: Ganado, 49-7 8

7 Shallowater (3-0) W: Levelland, 52-46 (OT) 9

8 Rockdale (2-1) L: Lexington, 35-34 6

9 Yoakum (3-0) W: Cuero, 27-0 10

10 Mount Vernon (3-0) W: Omaha Pewitt, 42-14 NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1 Canadian (2-1) W: Bushland, 46-19 1

2 Gunter (2-1) W: Whitesboro, 42-10 2

3 East Bernard (3-0) W: Boling, 42-9 5

4 Lexington (3-0) W: Rockdale, 35-34 7

5 Newton (0-1) L: Jasper, 63-20 4

6 Daingerfield (2-1) W: Sabine, 35-14 6

7 Omaha Pewitt (1-1) L: Mount Vernon, 42-14 3

8 Poth (3-0) W: Karnes City, 68-7 8

9 Childress (3-0) W: Stamford, 58-14 NR

10 Abernathy (2-1) W: Sundown, 21-12 10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1 Shiner (3-0) W: Smithville 45-12 1

2 Refugio (3-0) W: Edna 42-21 2

3 Post (3-0) W: Littlefield 58-6 3

4 Cisco (2-1) W: Breckenridge 14-0 4

5 San Augustine (1-0) W: Elkhart 41-6 5

6 San Saba (3-0) W: Mason 32-0 6

7 Lindsay (3-0) W: Callisburg 41-6 8

8 Flatonia (3-0) W: Falls City 34-7 9

9 Joaquin (2-0) W: Groveton 41-0 NR

10 Holland (3-0) W: Johnson City 41-0 NR

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1 Mart (3-0) W: Anahuac, 46-14 1

2 Hamlin (3-0) W: Albany, 42-6 2

3 Wellington (2-0) W: Amarillo River Road, 26-20 3

4 Windthorst (3-0) W: Archer City, 21-20 4

5 Wink (3-0) W: Alpine, 38-20 5

6 Stratford (2-1) W: Lakin (KS), 38-16 7

7 Clarendon (3-0) W: Bovina, 30-14 8

8 Bremond (2-1) W: Milano, 43-0 10

9 Albany (2-1) L: Hamlin, 42-6 6

10 Wheeler (2-1) W: Quanah, 15-7 NR

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1 Westbrook (3-0) W: Loraine, 49-0 4

2 Gail Borden County (2-1) W: Rankin, 40-34 6

3 Jonesboro (3-0) W: Johnson Co. Sports Assn, 76-44 2

4 Rankin (2-1) L: Gail Borden County, 40-34 1

5 Sterling City (3-0) W: O’Donnell, 58-6 3

6 Gilmer Union Hill (2-0) W: Crowell, 48-0 5

7 May (2-1) W: Knox City, 60-56 7

8 White Deer (2-1) W: Lefors, 58-13 8

9 Leakey (3-0) W: Sanderson, 52-6 9

10 Happy (3-0) W: Springlake Earth, 77-30 10

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1 Balmorhea (2-1) W: Nueces Canyon, 46-0 1

2 Calvert (2-1) W: Bastrop Tribe Consolidated, 32-28 3

3 Richland Springs (1-0) Idle 2

4 Jayton (3-0) W: Wilson, 56-0 4

5 Matador Motley County (2-1) W: Spur, 62-28 6

6 Strawn (2-1) W: Bryson, 44-16 5

7 Klondike (3-0) W: Lenorah Grady, 58-8 8

8 Groom (2-1) W: Nazareth, 52-40 9

9 Gordon (2-1) W: Baird, 56-47 NR

10 Blackwell (1-2) L: Highland, 42-22 7

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (0-0) Idle 1

2 Plano John Paul II (0-0) Idle 2

3 Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (2-1) W: Malakoff, 56-35 3

4 FW Nolan (0-0) Idle 4

5 SA Cornerstone (2-1) W: Wall, 24-6 NR

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1 Fredericksburg Heritage (0-0) Idle 1

2 New Braunfels Christian (0-0) Idle 2

3 Austin Veritas (0-0) Idle 4

4 Dallas Lakehill (0-0) Idle 5

5 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (1-1) L: Calvert, 32-28 3

