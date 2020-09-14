Four Brazos Valley Teams make DCTF rankings after week three

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com released their high school rankings after week three. Here are the top-ten rankings for each classification that has played so far:

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1 Argyle (3-0) W: Celina, 35-21 1

2 Waco La Vega (3-0) W: CC Calallen, 21-13 2

3 Lampasas (3-0) W: Wimberley, 57-28 3

4 Dumas (3-0) W: Perryton, 30-0 4

5 CC Miller (2-0) W: Sinton, 62-27 5

6 Port Lavaca Calhoun (2-1) W: El Campo, 39-27 8

7 Boerne (3-0) W: Burnet, 30-7 10

8 CC Calallen (1-2) L: Waco La Vega, 21-13 7

9 Midlothian Heritage (3-0) W: Decatur, 28-25 9

10 Canyon (2-0) W: Lubbock Estacado, 38-0 NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1 Carthage (1-0) Idle 1

2 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (2-1) W: Paris, 35-7 2

3 West Orange-Stark (0-0) Idle 3

4 Gilmer (3-0) W: Atlanta, 73-26 5

5 Jasper (1-0) W: Newton, 63-20 6

6 Iowa Park (3-0) W: Burkburnett, 49-12 8

7 Bellville (3-0) W: Stafford, 50-29 9

8 China Spring (3-0) W: Brownwood, 35-14 10

9 Silsbee (1-0) W: Lumberton, 56-14 NR

10 Wimberley (2-1) L: Lampasas, 57-28 4

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1 Brock (2-0) Idle 1

2 Grandview (3-0) W: Godley, 41-7 2

3 Wall (2-1) L: SA Cornerstone, 24-6 4

4 Pottsboro (2-1) L: Melissa, 51-17 3

5 Malakoff (1-2) L: Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, 56-32 5

6 Hallettsville (2-1) W: Ganado, 49-7 8

7 Shallowater (3-0) W: Levelland, 52-46 (OT) 9

8 Rockdale (2-1) L: Lexington, 35-34 6

9 Yoakum (3-0) W: Cuero, 27-0 10

10 Mount Vernon (3-0) W: Omaha Pewitt, 42-14 NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1 Canadian (2-1) W: Bushland, 46-19 1

2 Gunter (2-1) W: Whitesboro, 42-10 2

3 East Bernard (3-0) W: Boling, 42-9 5

4 Lexington (3-0) W: Rockdale, 35-34 7

5 Newton (0-1) L: Jasper, 63-20 4

6 Daingerfield (2-1) W: Sabine, 35-14 6

7 Omaha Pewitt (1-1) L: Mount Vernon, 42-14 3

8 Poth (3-0) W: Karnes City, 68-7 8

9 Childress (3-0) W: Stamford, 58-14 NR

10 Abernathy (2-1) W: Sundown, 21-12 10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1 Shiner (3-0) W: Smithville 45-12 1

2 Refugio (3-0) W: Edna 42-21 2

3 Post (3-0) W: Littlefield 58-6 3

4 Cisco (2-1) W: Breckenridge 14-0 4

5 San Augustine (1-0) W: Elkhart 41-6 5

6 San Saba (3-0) W: Mason 32-0 6

7 Lindsay (3-0) W: Callisburg 41-6 8

8 Flatonia (3-0) W: Falls City 34-7 9

9 Joaquin (2-0) W: Groveton 41-0 NR

10 Holland (3-0) W: Johnson City 41-0 NR

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1 Mart (3-0) W: Anahuac, 46-14 1

2 Hamlin (3-0) W: Albany, 42-6 2

3 Wellington (2-0) W: Amarillo River Road, 26-20 3

4 Windthorst (3-0) W: Archer City, 21-20 4

5 Wink (3-0) W: Alpine, 38-20 5

6 Stratford (2-1) W: Lakin (KS), 38-16 7

7 Clarendon (3-0) W: Bovina, 30-14 8

8 Bremond (2-1) W: Milano, 43-0 10

9 Albany (2-1) L: Hamlin, 42-6 6

10 Wheeler (2-1) W: Quanah, 15-7 NR

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1 Westbrook (3-0) W: Loraine, 49-0 4

2 Gail Borden County (2-1) W: Rankin, 40-34 6

3 Jonesboro (3-0) W: Johnson Co. Sports Assn, 76-44 2

4 Rankin (2-1) L: Gail Borden County, 40-34 1

5 Sterling City (3-0) W: O’Donnell, 58-6 3

6 Gilmer Union Hill (2-0) W: Crowell, 48-0 5

7 May (2-1) W: Knox City, 60-56 7

8 White Deer (2-1) W: Lefors, 58-13 8

9 Leakey (3-0) W: Sanderson, 52-6 9

10 Happy (3-0) W: Springlake Earth, 77-30 10

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1 Balmorhea (2-1) W: Nueces Canyon, 46-0 1

2 Calvert (2-1) W: Bastrop Tribe Consolidated, 32-28 3

3 Richland Springs (1-0) Idle 2

4 Jayton (3-0) W: Wilson, 56-0 4

5 Matador Motley County (2-1) W: Spur, 62-28 6

6 Strawn (2-1) W: Bryson, 44-16 5

7 Klondike (3-0) W: Lenorah Grady, 58-8 8

8 Groom (2-1) W: Nazareth, 52-40 9

9 Gordon (2-1) W: Baird, 56-47 NR

10 Blackwell (1-2) L: Highland, 42-22 7

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (0-0) Idle 1

2 Plano John Paul II (0-0) Idle 2

3 Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (2-1) W: Malakoff, 56-35 3

4 FW Nolan (0-0) Idle 4

5 SA Cornerstone (2-1) W: Wall, 24-6 NR

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1 Fredericksburg Heritage (0-0) Idle 1

2 New Braunfels Christian (0-0) Idle 2

3 Austin Veritas (0-0) Idle 4

4 Dallas Lakehill (0-0) Idle 5

5 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (1-1) L: Calvert, 32-28 3

