Get a sneak peek of Bryan’s newest resale business

Are you ready to haggle for the best deal?
Hagglers resale-tique opens Tuesday in Bryan
Hagglers resale-tique opens Tuesday in Bryan(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hagglers resale-tique opens Tuesday in Bryan featuring antiques, collectibles, new and used clothing, sports memorabilia, and more.

The owners of the Hagglers resale-tique says they offer shoppers the opportunity to find their next treasure!

They gained these items both from purchasing storage units or from closing businesses.

“We never know what we are going to get really," said Tamara Crabb of Hagglers resale-tique. "So when we open the box and we look at all the goodies in there, we put it out now at our storefront here at the edge of Bryan and we are going to sell it to you at rock bottom prices.”

As the name of the business implies, there is the opportunity to haggle on the price of items.

Hagglers resale-tique is located at 5957 Jones Road in Bryan.

Click here to view their website.

