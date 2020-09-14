Advertisement

How the produce industry could be impacted by Hurricane Sally

Your Produce Man, Michael Marks, says “row crops” are the most at risk
By Heather Falls
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Sally is expected to make landfall by midweek along the gulf coastline.

Experts say once the storm comes inland, it could have have a big impact on our country’s produce supply.

Your Produce Man, Michael Marks, appeared on News 3 at Noon Monday.

Marks says many crops like vine ripen tomatoes, cucumbers and eggplant from North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Arkansas could be impacted the most by flooding and strong winds.

According to Marks, these conditions could cause the crops to “end” growing for the rest of the season.

You can watch Michael Marks' segment from News 3 at Noon in the video player above.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/12

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local business leaders ready for Aggie gameday

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce CEO, Glen Brewer, says our local business owners are ready to handle tourists coming to the area for Aggie football.

News

Treat of the Day: Blinn professor wins grant

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
A Blinn professor recently won a grant to create art reflecting changing life in Rockport.

News

Graduate student workers hold protest at Texas A&M

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Monday morning, graduate student workers at Texas A&M held a protest on the steps of the administration building.

Latest News

News

Brazos County mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
Mosquitoes in Brazos County are carrying West Nile Virus.

News

6th annual Backing the Badge Barbecue serves up support for first responders

Updated: 1 hour ago
A big, Texas- style thank you for the men and women who put their lives on the line.

News

Local shipping company talks delays in package deliveries

Updated: 1 hour ago
Businesses like Amazon say they are working to keep up with the high demand of online shopping

News

Veterans, civilians walk and run with American Flags on 9/11

Updated: 1 hour ago
Team Red, White & Blue is honoring those impacted by the terror attacks 19 years ago.

News

Monday Evening Weather Update 9/14

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

How the produce industry could be impacted by Hurricane Sally

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.