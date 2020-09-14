How the produce industry could be impacted by Hurricane Sally

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Sally is expected to make landfall by midweek along the gulf coastline.

Experts say once the storm comes inland, it could have have a big impact on our country’s produce supply.

Your Produce Man, Michael Marks, appeared on News 3 at Noon Monday.

Marks says many crops like vine ripen tomatoes, cucumbers and eggplant from North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Arkansas could be impacted the most by flooding and strong winds.

According to Marks, these conditions could cause the crops to “end” growing for the rest of the season.

