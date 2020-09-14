Advertisement

Local business leaders ready for Aggie gameday

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local businesses say they’re ready for the return of Aggie Football next weekend.

Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Glen Brewer, says there are some last-minute things like transportation that still need to be finalized.

But they say those are issues that would be incurred even in non-pandemic years.

Many are hoping the game not this Saturday but next brings a much needed economic boost to the area.

“We found out we can handle an influx of people when people came up from the hurricane and stayed with us a couple weeks ago, we knew we could handle that," Brewer explains, "so we can definitely handle 25% or more of Aggie Football.”

