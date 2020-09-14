Advertisement

Protesters gather after Pennsylvania officer fatally shoots man

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANCASTER, Pa. (Gray News) - An officer-involved shooting in Pennsylvania that left a 27-year-old man following a domestic disturbance call is under investigation.

Police say an officer responded to a home in Lancaster City, Pennsylvania, for a report of a domestic disturbance Sunday afternoon. A woman called 911 to say her brother was reportedly becoming aggressive with his mother and attempting to break into her house.

As the officer investigated, a man exited the house and began chasing him. Body camera video reportedly shows the man running at a police officer with a knife above his head in a threatening demeanor. The officer then fired at the man, killing him.

The district attorney’s office identified the victim as 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz.

“Any loss of life, regardless of how it happens, is devastating. It’s devastating for everybody involved. It’s devastating for our police department, the families and our community,” said Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser. “We need the community to come together, and we want the community to stay calm, stay at peace and allow this process to play out.”

The officer involved in the shooting has been put on leave.

The incident remains under investigation. It will be up to District Attorney Heather Adams to determine if the use of force was justified.

Protesters were gathering in the streets Sunday night in response to the shooting, according to Adams.

“I am asking that all reaction be tempered as the investigation is ongoing,” she said in a statement. “We will do our best to release details about the incident in a timely manner. We ask that acts of protest remain peaceful as violence and destruction of property will become headlines and serve no purpose for the safety and wellbeing of our citizens and neighborhoods.”

