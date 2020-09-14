Reason to Smile – September 14, 2020

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This week’s Reason to Smile is about the celebration of a major milestone. Caleb Valez fought spine and brain cancer and was on life support for a month and many surgeries and had to learn to walk and talk and everything people take for granted.

Now two years later he beat the spine cancer but still has brain cancer but its stable and not growing.

His reason to smile is that is beating one cancer and the other is not growing and his doctor says he’s doing really well.

