Sally strengthens, now a hurricane

Additional strengthening is likely before landfall along the central Gulf Coast.
By Mia Montgomery and Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of midday Monday, The National Hurricane Center found that Sally has strengthened into a hurricane.

The storm is still expected to make landfall along the Central US Gulf Coast, east of New Orleans by Tuesday night. Swaths of 8 to 16 inches of rain with localized totals up to 24 inches will be a possibility along portions of the central Gulf Coast through the end of the week, with wind and storm surge being a threat along the coastline as well.

Sally is expected to strengthen more over the next day or so, potentially into a category 2 hurricane before landfall.

Here is the latest information on Hurricane Sally as of the 1 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center:

Hurricane Sally
Location:28.7N, 87.1W - About 125 miles ESE of the mouth of the Mississippi River
Maximum Sustained Winds:90 mph
Movement:WNW at 7 mph
Minimum Central Pressure:986 mb

A combination of Hurricane Warnings, Storm Surge Warnings, Tropical Storm Warnings and Tropical Storm Watches extend from Louisiana to Florida.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

The storm is expected to make a hard eastward turn midweek, moving away from the gulf coast quickly by the end of the week.

