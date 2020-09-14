Sally strengthens, now a hurricane

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of midday Monday, The National Hurricane Center found that Sally has strengthened into a hurricane.

The storm is still expected to make landfall along the Central US Gulf Coast, east of New Orleans by Tuesday night. Swaths of 8 to 16 inches of rain with localized totals up to 24 inches will be a possibility along portions of the central Gulf Coast through the end of the week, with wind and storm surge being a threat along the coastline as well.

Sally is expected to strengthen more over the next day or so, potentially into a category 2 hurricane before landfall.

Here is the latest information on Hurricane Sally as of the 1 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center:

Hurricane Sally Location: 28.7N, 87.1W - About 125 miles ESE of the mouth of the Mississippi River Maximum Sustained Winds: 90 mph Movement: WNW at 7 mph Minimum Central Pressure: 986 mb

A combination of Hurricane Warnings, Storm Surge Warnings, Tropical Storm Warnings and Tropical Storm Watches extend from Louisiana to Florida.

Tropical watches and warnings are in effect from Louisiana to Florida. (KBTX)

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

The storm is expected to make a hard eastward turn midweek, moving away from the gulf coast quickly by the end of the week.

