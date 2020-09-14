Sally strengthens, now a hurricane
Additional strengthening is likely before landfall along the central Gulf Coast.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of midday Monday, The National Hurricane Center found that Sally has strengthened into a hurricane.
The storm is still expected to make landfall along the Central US Gulf Coast, east of New Orleans by Tuesday night. Swaths of 8 to 16 inches of rain with localized totals up to 24 inches will be a possibility along portions of the central Gulf Coast through the end of the week, with wind and storm surge being a threat along the coastline as well.
Sally is expected to strengthen more over the next day or so, potentially into a category 2 hurricane before landfall.
Here is the latest information on Hurricane Sally as of the 1 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center:
|Hurricane Sally
|Location:
|28.7N, 87.1W - About 125 miles ESE of the mouth of the Mississippi River
|Maximum Sustained Winds:
|90 mph
|Movement:
|WNW at 7 mph
|Minimum Central Pressure:
|986 mb
A combination of Hurricane Warnings, Storm Surge Warnings, Tropical Storm Warnings and Tropical Storm Watches extend from Louisiana to Florida.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.
The storm is expected to make a hard eastward turn midweek, moving away from the gulf coast quickly by the end of the week.
