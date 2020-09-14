Advertisement

Spotty rain chance for now, eyes on a weak, late-week cold front

By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A few splashes of rain managed to pop up across the Brazos Valley Monday, a feat that should be repeated Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Any shot at wet weather passing you by ends by 8pm tonight, only to be picked back up as an opportunity between 2pm and 8pm Tuesday. Morning low-to-mid 70s turn into afternoon low 90s through mid-week. As devastating weather occurs along the Gulf Coast through mid-week because of Hurricane Sally, our part of Texas remains decently status quo.

An area of low pressure sweeping east will finally move Sally away from the Gulf Coast by late week. That same feature is expected to bring change locally by Thursday - early Friday as a weak cold front slides through the Brazos Valley. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are not ruled out as drier air arrives, likely clearing the area by Friday afternoon at the latest. In the wake of this front, temperatures are not expected to cool much, but it should push temperatures just below average for late September. Morning lows in the upper 60s / low 70s are on deck Friday - Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to right at 90°. Weekend plans currently look rain free.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain through 8pm. Low: 74. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 91. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain through 8pm. Low: 75. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 92. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

