Suicide Prevention Month: Local father shares how he got help after considering suicide

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - September is Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month. Experts say due to COVID-19 we should expect to see an increase in deaths linked to suicide, depression, alcohol, and drugs.

“I expect to see when the numbers come out for 2020 it to be a very alarming year,” said Doug Vance, the president of the Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention.

For the past two years, the Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention has been working to bring awareness and break the stigma that comes with talking about suicide.

“It’s not a pleasant topic obviously, and I don’t think people feel comfortable just talking about it in general. So, we’re trying to change that get rid of the stigma and get people talking about it,” said Vance.

In 2017, 12.3% of Texas high school students reported attempting suicide. Each year, more than 48,000 people die from suicide, and according to the CDC they estimated 150,000 people will die this year from suicide and drug and alcohol overdoses.

“Without a doubt, we know that social isolation is a huge huge factor in suicide especially if there’s depression or anxiety involved. People have lost their jobs because of the shutdown and lockdown and many of those people haven’t gotten their jobs back yet by the way that financial loss is a huge risk factor with suicide,” said Vance.

Vance says it’s important to know the warning signs and ask.

“The best thing you can do is directly ask them the question ‘are you thinking about killing yourself?’ If you can’t get somebody that can. You can’t let fear or offending them stop you because if you don’t do that you may not be able to save a life.”

Christopher Burgess, 22, of College Station, says he’s had troubling thoughts since high school and recently checked himself in at Lone Star Behavioral Health in Cypress.

“Mentally, I feel good now. I got a lot of help. They helped me find ways to cope with my feelings and now I’m relieved, proud to be alive, and I feel happy.”

Burgess says his road to help began after texting HOME to 741741. He was able to connect with counselors who then sent for help. Not long after that, he checked into the facility in Cypress where he spent time working on his thoughts and feelings.

“One thing people don’t do is listen to others and that’s what they did. They listened to me. It was group therapy. It was so helpful,” said Burgess. “I smile more now, I sleep well. I’m just asking other people if you’re in the wrong state of mind, don’t bottle it up. Don’t keep it inside. Speak up and ask for help. It’s what I did and it works.”

To reach the Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention you can email them at bvcosp@gmail.com or visit their website.

If you do need help you can also text the Crisis Text Line.

