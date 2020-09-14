Texas A&M receives half-million in federal funds to fight opioid crisis

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M College of Nursing is receiving half a million in federal funds to fight the opioid epidemic, particularly in new parents and how that affects their young children.

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) announced that $500,000 in funding Tuesday, which will come over the course of three years and fight the epidemic from a variety of angles.

“The grant proposes to develop education programs on opioid substance misuse stigma reduction, preventing substance use disorders in young people, pain management during pregnancy and childbirth, as NAS management,” said Tom Engels, HRSA administrator.

The Texas A&M College of Nursing’s task force is called the Golden Crescent Children’s Advocates for Recovery Equity.

