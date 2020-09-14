Advertisement

Texas A&M Task Force 1 deployed by Gov. Abbott ahead of Tropical Storm Sally

(Eric Gay | AP)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Sally. Texas A&M Task Force 1 has deployed a Type 1 urban search-and-rescue team consisting of 80 personnel, 6 boats, and 4 canines.

Deploying the task force came at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Texas A&M Task Force 1 is one of 28 federal teams under FEMA’s National Urban Search and Rescue System. It is one of two statewide search and rescue teams under the direction of the TDEM.

“As our friends in Louisiana prepare for Tropical Storm Sally, the State of Texas is ready to assist in response and recovery efforts,” said Abbott. “I thank the members of Texas A&M Task Force 1 who are acting swiftly to help our neighbors in Louisiana, and I ask all Texans to pray for those in the path of this storm. Our neighbors in Louisiana were there for us during Hurricane Harvey, and we will be here for them as Tropical Storm Sally nears their shores.”

