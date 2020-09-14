Treat of the Day: Blinn professor wins grant

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jamie Speck has been a part-time art instructor at Blinn for the last 18 years.

She was also recently named as a recipient of a $5,000 grant from the Fine Line Group and the Gallery of Dreams.

It’s part of a new initiative called “The New Normal Rockport,” in which local artists are encouraged to create art reflecting changing life in Rockport.

Speck says her art represents diverse memories of the city that are fragmented, abstracted, and imperfect to evoke the sweeping feelings of change 2020 has brought to this community.

She was among the artists receiving the most money for her project, placing in the top 19 of all artists submitting.

