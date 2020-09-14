Advertisement

Troopers investigating deadly crash on Brazos County road

The one-vehicle crash shut down FM 1179 between Morgan Road and Shirley Road.
The one-vehicle crash shut down FM 1179 between Morgan Road and Shirley Road.
The one-vehicle crash shut down FM 1179 between Morgan Road and Shirley Road.(KBTX)
By Jessica Gruenling and Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are investigating a deadly one-vehicle crash Sunday night on an east Brazos County roadway.

The crash occurred on FM 1179 just east of Wickson Creek near Morgan Road. Authorities have confirmed the driver died on the scene of the crash after the vehicle left the roadway.

It’s unclear what caused the wreck and the victim’s name has not been released at this time.

KBTX will update this story on Monday when more details are released by the Department of Public Safety.

