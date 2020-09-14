Tropical Storm Teddy forms in a very busy Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are five active tropical cyclones in the Atlantic Basin for the first time since 1971, and only the second time on record.

Tropical Storm Teddy has formed in the eastern Atlantic as of the Monday morning update from the National Hurricane Center.

Teddy joins Sally, Rene, Paulette, and Tropical Depression 21 in a crowded Atlantic field of storms, just a couple days after the statistical “peak” of the Atlantic hurricane season.

For the 2nd time on record, the Atlantic has 5+ tropical cyclones (tropical depression (TD) or stronger) simultaneously: #Hurricane #Paulette, TD #Rene, Tropical Storm #Sally, Tropical Storm #Teddy and TD21. Other time was from September 11-14, 1971. pic.twitter.com/9ET1OoxE6f — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 14, 2020

Teddy is expected to strengthen to a major hurricane by this weekend, but is still in the open Atlantic and will remain so for at least the next week. Future interaction with the US is possible, but does not look overly likely as of right now. Sally remains the largest short term threat to the US, expected to make landfall as a hurricane along the Central Gulf Coast by Tuesday afternoon.

