Advertisement

Tropical Storm Teddy forms in a very busy Atlantic

Only “Vicky” and “Wilfred” are left on the Atlantic 2020 names list.
Tropical Storm Teddy has formed in the eastern Atlantic.
Tropical Storm Teddy has formed in the eastern Atlantic.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford and Mia Montgomery
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are five active tropical cyclones in the Atlantic Basin for the first time since 1971, and only the second time on record.

Tropical Storm Teddy has formed in the eastern Atlantic as of the Monday morning update from the National Hurricane Center.

Teddy joins Sally, Rene, Paulette, and Tropical Depression 21 in a crowded Atlantic field of storms, just a couple days after the statistical “peak” of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Teddy is expected to strengthen to a major hurricane by this weekend, but is still in the open Atlantic and will remain so for at least the next week. Future interaction with the US is possible, but does not look overly likely as of right now. Sally remains the largest short term threat to the US, expected to make landfall as a hurricane along the Central Gulf Coast by Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/12

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

6th annual Backing the Badge Barbecue serves up support for first responders

Updated: 9 hours ago
A big, Texas- style thank you for the men and women who put their lives on the line.

News

Local shipping company talks delays in package deliveries

Updated: 9 hours ago
Businesses like Amazon say they are working to keep up with the high demand of online shopping

News

Veterans, civilians walk and run with American Flags on 9/11

Updated: 9 hours ago
Team Red, White & Blue is honoring those impacted by the terror attacks 19 years ago.

News

Hagglers Resale-tique Sneak Peek- Part 2

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Hagglers Resale-tique Sneak Peek- Part 1

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

COVID in Context: Tracking new cases in 18-24 age group

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Flu shot crucial during COVID-19

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Suicide Prevention Month: Local father shares how he got help after considering suicide

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Sunday Night Weather Update 9/13

Updated: 10 hours ago