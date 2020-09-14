Tropical Storm Vicky forms in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Vicky has formed in the eastern Atlantic as the 20th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Here is the latest information on Tropical Storm Vicky:

Tropical Storm Vicky Location: 18.7N, 28.5W - About 350 miles WNW of the Cabo Verde Islands Maximum Sustained Winds: 45 mph Movement: NW at 6 mph Minimum Central Pressure: 1002 mb

Vicky is forecasted to continue a northwestward track through Monday before turning to the west-northwest Tuesday and into Wednesday. Little change in strength is expected over the next day or so. Weakening is expected to begin Tuesday night with Vicky weakening into a remnant low on Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

Vicky joins Sally, Rene, Paulette, and Teddy in a very crowded Atlantic basin.

Sally remains the largest short term threat to the US, expected to make landfall as a hurricane along the Central Gulf Coast by Tuesday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Sally Location: 28.4N, 86.9W - About 140 miles ESE of the mouth of the Mississippi River Maximum Sustained Winds: 65 mph Movement: WNW at 6 mph Minimum Central Pressure: 991 mb

Hurricane Paulette continues to churn out in the Atlantic, just north of Bermuda. The category 2 hurricane is expected to slightly strengthen Tuesday night before gradual weakening begins Wednesday.

Hurricane Paulette Location: 33.2N, 64.8W - About 65 miles N of Bermuda Maximum Sustained Winds: 100 mph Movement: N at 14 mph Minimum Central Pressure: 970 mb

Tropical Storm Teddy also formed Monday morning and sits to the southwest of Vicky. Teddy is expected to strengthen over the next few days, becoming a hurricane by Tuesday night.

Tropical Storm Teddy Location: 12.8N, 42.8W - About 1250 miles E of the Lesser Antilles Maximum Sustained Winds: 40 mph Movement: W at 14 mph Minimum Central Pressure: 1004 mb

Rene continues to hang on as a tropical depression to the northwest of Vicky. The depression is currently stationary, but movement to the southwest is expected to begin later today. Rene is expected to weaken into a remnant low tonight and dissipate by Wednesday.

Tropical Depression Rene Location: 27.5N, 48.3W - About 1120 miles NE of the Leeward Islands Maximum Sustained Winds: 30 mph Movement: Stationary Minimum Central Pressure: 1011 mb

There are five active tropical cyclones in the Atlantic Basin for the first time since 1971, and only the second time on record.

Only “Wilfred” is left on the Atlantic 2020 names list before names are taken from the Greek alphabet.

