Aggie Soccer eager to start season Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s finally game week for Texas A&M Soccer. After an off-season of uncertainty, the Aggies are gearing up to kick-off their 8 game SEC schedule on Saturday.

Head Coach G Guerrieri and his team said it’s been a little weird not having played any games yet this late in the year. But there’s a different feeling now that it’s game week and the Aggies know they have an opponent to prepare for.

“It’s really surreal. With all the uncertainty and everything, we just didn’t know if we were actually going to have a season. So we’re just very excited,” said Texas A&M Forward Rheagen Smith.

“This has been a much better week. Saturday night, we had our Maroon and White Game. Just the pace that the players were playing with, the excitement the players had, knowing that a game was around the corner was tremendous,” said Guerrieri.

“Now that we know we have a game this weekend, it’s very intense. It’s probably more intense off the field than on the field because on the field I feel like we always bring it, we always know what we have to do. Off the field, it’s making sure we’re not going out doing whatever we want, making sure we’re being safer, so that we can actually play the games,” said Texas A&M Goalkeeper Shantel Hutton.

The Aggies' first game will be on the road at Ole Miss. They’re set to start Saturday at 5:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.

