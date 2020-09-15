Advertisement

Be Remarkable: Brazos Valley woman goes above and beyond to help people with disabilities

Jackie Pacha is an advocate for local residents with disabilities and has inspired others around her for many years.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “She has opened up so many opportunities in our area for persons with disabilities,” said Sandra Becerra. She’s talking about Jackie Pacha, the founder of the Bryan-based Brazos Valley Center for Independent Living.

The BVCIL is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to promote the full inclusion and participation of individuals with disabilities in all aspects of community life.

“She has spent countless hours ensuring that equal access is available for everyone living with a disability. Everything from housing, jobs, social security, advocating, how to access public transportation, to sidewalks for people in wheelchairs,” said Becerra.

Pacha works with both cities of Bryan and College Station to make sure people with disabilities have equal access to all aspects of life including mobility.

Just last week, we were with Pacha and several others as they celebrated changes made to the crosswalk at University Drive and Texas Avenue. The city of College Station recently made upgrades to the crosswalk and while it was ADA compliant, it wasn’t fully functional for people confined to wheelchairs.

After learning this, Pacha worked with others to make them aware of the challenge and within two weeks it was fixed.

“She is so dedicated to others and their needs she never takes any time for herself and never takes any recognition for all the lives she’s touched in our community,” said Becerra.

This is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Pacha with this week’s Be Remarkable Award! Watch the video above to see more of her story.

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here! Be Remarkable airs on News 3 at 6 p.m. every other Monday and is proudly sponsored and made possible by Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/12

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local business leaders ready for Aggie gameday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce CEO, Glen Brewer, says our local business owners are ready to handle tourists coming to the area for Aggie football.

News

Treat of the Day: Blinn professor wins grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
A Blinn professor recently won a grant to create art reflecting changing life in Rockport.

News

Graduate student workers hold protest at Texas A&M

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Monday morning, graduate student workers at Texas A&M held a protest on the steps of the administration building.

Latest News

Local

How the produce industry could be impacted by Hurricane Sally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Falls
Michael Marks talks about how Hurricane Sally will impact produce industry

News

Brazos County mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Mosquitoes in Brazos County are carrying West Nile Virus.

News

6th annual Backing the Badge Barbecue serves up support for first responders

Updated: 2 hours ago
A big, Texas- style thank you for the men and women who put their lives on the line.

News

Local shipping company talks delays in package deliveries

Updated: 2 hours ago
Businesses like Amazon say they are working to keep up with the high demand of online shopping

News

Veterans, civilians walk and run with American Flags on 9/11

Updated: 2 hours ago
Team Red, White & Blue is honoring those impacted by the terror attacks 19 years ago.

News

Monday Evening Weather Update 9/14

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.