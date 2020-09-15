Be Remarkable: Brazos Valley woman goes above and beyond to help people with disabilities

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “She has opened up so many opportunities in our area for persons with disabilities,” said Sandra Becerra. She’s talking about Jackie Pacha, the founder of the Bryan-based Brazos Valley Center for Independent Living.

The BVCIL is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to promote the full inclusion and participation of individuals with disabilities in all aspects of community life.

“She has spent countless hours ensuring that equal access is available for everyone living with a disability. Everything from housing, jobs, social security, advocating, how to access public transportation, to sidewalks for people in wheelchairs,” said Becerra.

Pacha works with both cities of Bryan and College Station to make sure people with disabilities have equal access to all aspects of life including mobility.

Just last week, we were with Pacha and several others as they celebrated changes made to the crosswalk at University Drive and Texas Avenue. The city of College Station recently made upgrades to the crosswalk and while it was ADA compliant, it wasn’t fully functional for people confined to wheelchairs.

After learning this, Pacha worked with others to make them aware of the challenge and within two weeks it was fixed.

“She is so dedicated to others and their needs she never takes any time for herself and never takes any recognition for all the lives she’s touched in our community,” said Becerra.

