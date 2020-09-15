Brazos County Health District confirms 64 new COVID-19 cases, 1,035 active cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 64 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,035 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 58 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

4,714 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

84 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 557 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 132 active probable cases and there have been 425 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 5,807. There have been 56,917 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 64 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 55 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 441

77802: 424

77803: 1,315

77807: 298

77808: 225

77840: 1,741

77845: 1,249

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 104

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

This is the fourth day in a row that no inmates at the Brazos County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. Currently, 67 inmates are in quarantine.

Three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, four staff are in quarantine, two have been hospitalized and one was transferred to a rehab center in Conroe over the weekend, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 22 460 Brazos 1,035 5,807 Burleson 33 312 Grimes 106 1,061 Houston 23 405 Lee 15 208 Leon 31 210 Madison 0 709 Milam 23 471 Montgomery 1,474 10,016 Robertson 26 272 San Jacinto 3 219 Trinity 5 187 Walker 1,334 3,982 Waller 114 789 Washington 38 594

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 411 staffed hospital beds with 119 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 8 available ICU beds and 61 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 11 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 22 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 460 total cases and 429 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 33 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 312 total cases, and 273 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 106 active cases. There have been 1,061 total cases, 924 recoveries and 31 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 405 total cases of COVID-19. There are 22 active cases and 205 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has one active case and 172 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 15 active cases. The county has a total of 208 cases, with 179 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 31 active cases. The county has 210 total cases, with 174 recoveries and five deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 0 active cases. The county has a total of 709 cases with 794 recoveries and five deaths.

Milam County currently has 23 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 471 total cases and 448 recovered cases. There are currently eight patients hospitalized, and five COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,474 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 10,06 total cases and 6,815 recovered cases. There are currently 18 people hospitalized, and there have been 132 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 26 active COVID-19 cases, with 272 total cases. Currently, 242 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 3 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 219 cases with 207 recoveries and nine deaths.

Trinity County currently has 5 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 187 total cases with 176 recoveries and six deaths.

Walker County has 3,982 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,334 cases are active in the community and 632 are recovered community cases. 2,016 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 114 active cases of COVID-19. There are 789 total cases and 675 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 38 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 594 total cases with 509 recoveries and 47 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 38 new cases and 333 active cases on Sept. 12.

Currently, the university has reported 1,234 total positive cases, 10.3 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 12, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 68,030 active cases and 581,204 recoveries. There have been 663,445 total cases reported and 5,213,247 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 14,211 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 116,172 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 14 at 6:15 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.