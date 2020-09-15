Bryan College Station to receive $1.4 million in coronavirus grants

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The twin cities have been awarded $1,425,260 in a third round of Coronavirus Recovery Grants, according to Sen. John Cornyn. The funding comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.

Bryan is receiving $603,226 and College Station receiving $822,034.

“Texas families are still struggling as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on our way of life, and that’s why it’s critical that we in Washington make sure they are protected,” said Cornyn in a press release. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to make economic recovery in Bryan-College Station a high priority as we weather this deadly pandemic.”

Cornyn: Bryan-College Station to receive $1.4M in third round of Coronavirus recovery grants | KWKT - FOX 44 https://t.co/7rfD4o87nq — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.