Advertisement

Bryan College Station to receive $1.4 million in coronavirus grants

(AP Images)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The twin cities have been awarded $1,425,260 in a third round of Coronavirus Recovery Grants, according to Sen. John Cornyn. The funding comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.

Bryan is receiving $603,226 and College Station receiving $822,034.

“Texas families are still struggling as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on our way of life, and that’s why it’s critical that we in Washington make sure they are protected,” said Cornyn in a press release. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to make economic recovery in Bryan-College Station a high priority as we weather this deadly pandemic.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/12

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Local

CSISD Chrissy’s Closet hosting drive-thru event

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Chrissy's Closet will host a drive-thru event for CSISD families, passing out bags of toiletries and food items.

News

Bryan ISD proposing $175 million bond for voters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
The $175 million bond would not raise the tax rate.

News

No tailgating at Texas A&M football season opener

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
Sources tell KBTX they expect the announcement to be made in the next few days.

Latest News

News

Tuesday Midday Weather Update 9/15

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

Coronavirus

Brazos County Health District confirms 64 new COVID-19 cases, 1,035 active cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

COVID in Context: How high-case countries are seeing different kinds of spread

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
For example, in high-case countries like the United States and much of South America, the spread is considered “community transmission,” whereas, in similarly high-case countries like Russia, Spain, and Saudi Arabia, cases are related to “clusters.”

News

How to tell if you’re ‘missing a spot’ while washing your hands

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Doctors say you should also make sure you are using that 20 seconds effectively; specifically, that you are washing every single part of your hands and fingers.

News

COVID in Context: Sep. 15

Updated: 8 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Are you washing every part of your hands?

Updated: 8 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.