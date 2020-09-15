Advertisement

Bryan ISD proposing $175 million bond for voters

Early voting starts in October.
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan residents have less than a month before early voting begins for the district’s $175 million proposed bond.

If approved the bond would fund some major projects including building a third intermediate school. It would be at the transportation and maintenance facility yard near Bonham Elementary School while the current facility would be moved elsewhere.

We’re told the tax rate would not go up if approved.

“In fact the tax rate may even decrease just a little bit now. Bryan ISD had lowered the tax rate 11 cents over the last four years by aggressively paying down debt and so that’s the reason why if voters choose to pass this bond the district can raise $175 million for all these projects without raising the tax rate," said Matthew LeBlanc, Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs.

The district also wants to add shade structures at elementary school playgrounds. There would also be security improvements for schools and they also would add 14 more classrooms at Rudder High School.

Early voting starts October 13. We have more information from the district here.

