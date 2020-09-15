Advertisement

Bryan police investigating crash at Texas Ave and Elm Ave

Bryan Police investigating crash at Texas Ave and Elm Ave Tuesday morning
Bryan Police investigating crash at Texas Ave and Elm Ave Tuesday morning(KBTX)
By Tre Jones
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police and Fire departments are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Elm Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Bryan police say the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/12

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Sally set to dump feet of rain along portions of Gulf Coast

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Mia Montgomery and Max Crawford
Life-threatening flooding and storm surge main threats.

News

Texas A&M receives half-million in federal funds to fight opioid crisis

Updated: 9 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Be Remarkable: Brazos Valley woman goes above and beyond to help people with disabilities

Updated: 9 hours ago
Jackie Pacha is an advocate for local residents with disabilities and has inspired others around her for many years.

Latest News

News

Brazos County mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus

Updated: 9 hours ago
For more than three weeks mosquitoes have tested positive in the 77802 ZIP code.

News

Graduate student workers hold protest at Texas A&M

Updated: 9 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local restaurant owner teams up with bars to help them reopen

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Tacobar in College Station will serve food at two bars in Northgate

News

Monday Night Weather Update 9/14

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Bystanders help save young father injured in two-car accident

Updated: 9 hours ago
Friends are helping raise money for his recovery.

News

Local restaurant owner teams up with bars to help them reopen

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
A local restaurant has teamed up with two bars in Northgate to help them reopen after being closed for several months.