Bryan police investigating crash at Texas Ave and Elm Ave
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police and Fire departments are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Elm Avenue early Tuesday morning.
Bryan police say the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
