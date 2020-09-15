Chennedy Carter Named to AP WNBA All-Rookie Team

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Former Texas A&M All-American Chennedy Carter was named to the Associated Press WNBA All-Rookie Team, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Mansfield, Texas, native shined on the court as she averaged 17.4 points and 3.4 assists in 16 games. Carter led all rookies in points per game and ranked eighth among the entire league.

The rookie scored double-digits in 13 games with six outings where she netted 20-or-more points. Her career high came against the Seattle Storm, when Carter poured in 35 points, going 11-of-17 from the field and a perfect 10-of-10 from the charity stripe. Her debut was a sight to see, as she scored the most points an Aggie has ever scored in their inaugural game (18 points) and dished eight assists.

Carter is the second leading scorer in A&M history and racked up eight All-American honors during her time in Aggieland. This past spring, she was taken by the Atlanta Dream with the fourth overall selection in the 2020 WNBA Draft, making her the highest draft pick in program history.

The WNBA will announce their awards throughout the playoffs. If Carter is named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team, she will become just the third Aggie to do so (Danielle Adams – 2011, Kelsey Bone – 2013). If she is to win the coveted 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year award then she will be the lone player in A&M history to accomplish the feat.

2020 AP WNBA All-Rookie Team

Satou Sabally – Dallas Wings

Chennedy Carter – Atlanta Dream

Julie Allemand – Indiana Fever

Jazmine Jones – New York Liberty

Crystal Dangerfield – Minnesota Lynx