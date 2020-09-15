Clemons making impact along A&M defensive line

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This week Jimbo Fisher and his coaching staff will settle on the two depth chart for the Aggies heading into the Vanderbilt season opener.

One person that appears to have secured a spot is defensive lineman Michael Clemons.

After red-shirting in 20-18, Michael played in 11 games last season recording 28 tackles.

He has elevated his game since the Texas Bowl and is a player that has caught the head coaches attention a lot.

“I’ll tell you want in camp he is not hard to find. That guy right now is playing really well. His leadership. His overall command of things. His physicality. I mean the relentlessness on each and every play. I have been extremely, extremely, pleased with his play in camp right now,” said Fisher.

Clemons has already gotten his undergraduate degree and one of a few players playing football and taking graduate level classes.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.