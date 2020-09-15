Advertisement

COVID in Context: How high-case countries are seeing different kinds of spread

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The World Health Organization is reporting an uptick in cases globally.

However, data suggests that COVID-19 is spreading differently in different countries. For example, in high-case countries like the United States and much of South America, the spread is considered “community transmission,” whereas, in similarly high-case countries like Russia, Spain, and Saudi Arabia, cases are related to “clusters.”

The official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention definitions are as follows:

Clusters of cases: Countries/territories/areas experiencing cases, clustered in time, geographic location and/or by common exposures

- Community transmission: Countries/area/territories experiencing larger outbreaks of local transmission defined through an assessment of

factors including, but not limited to:

- Large numbers of cases not linkable to transmission chains

- Multiple unrelated clusters in several areas of the country/territory/area

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/12

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Coronavirus

Brazos County Health District confirms 64 new COVID-19 cases, 1,035 active cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

How to tell if you’re ‘missing a spot’ while washing your hands

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Doctors say you should also make sure you are using that 20 seconds effectively; specifically, that you are washing every single part of your hands and fingers.

News

COVID in Context: Sep. 15

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Are you washing every part of your hands?

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Bryan police investigating crash at Texas Ave and Elm Ave

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tre Jones
Bryan Police and Fire departments are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

News

Sally set to dump feet of rain along portions of Gulf Coast

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery and Max Crawford
Life-threatening flooding and storm surge main threats.

News

Texas A&M receives half-million in federal funds to fight opioid crisis

Updated: 13 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Be Remarkable: Brazos Valley woman goes above and beyond to help people with disabilities

Updated: 13 hours ago
Jackie Pacha is an advocate for local residents with disabilities and has inspired others around her for many years.

News

Brazos County mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus

Updated: 13 hours ago
For more than three weeks mosquitoes have tested positive in the 77802 ZIP code.