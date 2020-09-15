COVID in Context: How high-case countries are seeing different kinds of spread

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The World Health Organization is reporting an uptick in cases globally.

However, data suggests that COVID-19 is spreading differently in different countries. For example, in high-case countries like the United States and much of South America, the spread is considered “community transmission,” whereas, in similarly high-case countries like Russia, Spain, and Saudi Arabia, cases are related to “clusters.”

The official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention definitions are as follows:

Clusters of cases: Countries/territories/areas experiencing cases, clustered in time, geographic location and/or by common exposures

- Community transmission: Countries/area/territories experiencing larger outbreaks of local transmission defined through an assessment of

factors including, but not limited to:

- Large numbers of cases not linkable to transmission chains

- Multiple unrelated clusters in several areas of the country/territory/area

