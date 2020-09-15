CSISD Chrissy’s Closet hosting drive-thru event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station ISD Chrissy’s Closet will host a drive-thru event on Saturday.

CSISD families are encouraged to come and pick up toiletries and food items from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The closet is located at College View High School off George Bush Drive. Families are asked to enter on Timber Street to get in line.

“We are sorry that we haven’t been open completely we just don’t have space and so we can’t comply with the social distancing guidelines," said Chrissy Hester CSISD Director of Student Services. "We’re very sorry and we’re looking forward to getting people back in the closet so they can shop. We are missing our families and we’re always happy to see them in the drive-thru.”

Hester says they will reopen the closet on Oct. 17 with some changes.

Visits will be by appointment only and they will limit shoppers to two at a time for 15 minutes each. Appointment updates will be made on their website.

The closet is looking for donations of children’s clothing only at this time. If you would like to make a donation you can contact Chrissy Hester at 979-764-5415

