How to tell if you’re ‘missing a spot’ while washing your hands

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Washing your hands for 20 seconds is recommended to make sure you are washing away potentially harmful bacteria and viral matter--like the virus that causes COVID-19.

However, doctors say you should also make sure you are using that 20 seconds effectively; specifically, that you are washing every single part of your hands and fingers.

What to remember (and what to remind the kids):

- Rub your hands together

- Scrub each individual finger

- Focus on the thumbs

- Focus on the wrists, including the backs of your hands

- Scrub underneath your fingernails by lightly scratching the palms of each of your hands

For a full demonstration from BVTM--plus an experiment to do at home with the family--see the video player above.

