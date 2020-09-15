Advertisement

How to tell if you’re ‘missing a spot’ while washing your hands

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Washing your hands for 20 seconds is recommended to make sure you are washing away potentially harmful bacteria and viral matter--like the virus that causes COVID-19.

However, doctors say you should also make sure you are using that 20 seconds effectively; specifically, that you are washing every single part of your hands and fingers.

What to remember (and what to remind the kids):

- Rub your hands together

- Scrub each individual finger

- Focus on the thumbs

- Focus on the wrists, including the backs of your hands

- Scrub underneath your fingernails by lightly scratching the palms of each of your hands

For a full demonstration from BVTM--plus an experiment to do at home with the family--see the video player above.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/12

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Coronavirus

Brazos County Health District confirms 64 new COVID-19 cases, 1,035 active cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

COVID in Context: How high-case countries are seeing different kinds of spread

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
For example, in high-case countries like the United States and much of South America, the spread is considered “community transmission,” whereas, in similarly high-case countries like Russia, Spain, and Saudi Arabia, cases are related to “clusters.”

News

COVID in Context: Sep. 15

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Are you washing every part of your hands?

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Bryan police investigating crash at Texas Ave and Elm Ave

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tre Jones
Bryan Police and Fire departments are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

News

Sally set to dump feet of rain along portions of Gulf Coast

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery and Max Crawford
Life-threatening flooding and storm surge main threats.

News

Texas A&M receives half-million in federal funds to fight opioid crisis

Updated: 13 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Be Remarkable: Brazos Valley woman goes above and beyond to help people with disabilities

Updated: 13 hours ago
Jackie Pacha is an advocate for local residents with disabilities and has inspired others around her for many years.

News

Brazos County mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus

Updated: 13 hours ago
For more than three weeks mosquitoes have tested positive in the 77802 ZIP code.