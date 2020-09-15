Advertisement

Hurricane Sally batters the Central Gulf Coast hours away from landfall

Expected to make landfall as a Category 1 storm
Satellite view of Hurricane Sally as it inches closer to the Central Gulf Coast Tuesday evening.
Satellite view of Hurricane Sally as it inches closer to the Central Gulf Coast Tuesday evening.
By Erika Paige
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Sally has been crawling closer to the north-central Gulf Tuesday. Sally’s forward speed as of the 4PM update from the National Hurricane Center was only 2 mph. This means the center of the circulation continues to remain offshore allowing for this storm to maintain its strength and push in not only storm surge but also very heavy rainfall to portions of the Central and Eastern Gulf Coast.

As of 4pm:

  • Maximum sustained winds: 80 mph
  • Movement: North at 2 mph
  • Location of the center: 85 miles south of Mobile, Alabama
  • Pressure: 979 mb

The reason for the slow forward speed of this system has to do with the upper-level pattern. High pressure over the Gulf of Mexico keeps the jet stream parked well to the north, and the high pressure system does not have a strong influence to scoop Sally up and away from the Gulf coast. This high pressure system also helps to keep the wind shear down which allows Sally to maintain its strength as it approaches landfall.

Sally is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 1 hurricane.
Sally is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 1 hurricane.

Landfall is forecast to happen sometime Wednesday morning but with little in the way of forward motion, it may take over 24 hours for this storm to move 160 miles. This keeps the impacts of onshore push of water along the coastal regions and very heavy rainfall in the forecast for the southeast along with tropical storm-force winds.

Excessive Rainfall Outlooks show the probability that flash flooding thresholds will be met due to heavy rainfall.
Excessive Rainfall Outlooks show the probability that flash flooding thresholds will be met due to heavy rainfall.
Excessive Rainfall Outlooks show the probability that flash flooding thresholds will be met due to heavy rainfall.
Excessive Rainfall Outlooks show the probability that flash flooding thresholds will be met due to heavy rainfall.

By Thursday afternoon, a little help from an area of low pressure that will bring a cold front through the Brazos Valley will shift eastward to finally kick this storm out of the Gulf coastal region as it continues to weaken over land. As this happens, it is expected to lose tropical characteristics and become an remnant low Friday afternoon over South Carolina.

An upper-level low pressure system that impacts Texas Thursday will help nudge Sally eastward by the end of the week.
An upper-level low pressure system that impacts Texas Thursday will help nudge Sally eastward by the end of the week.

