Late summer pattern gets a “sprinkle” of fall by late week

A few showers and storms popped up by the afternoon drive Monday, and we’ll look for more of the same for Monday: Part 2. A good mix of clouds and sun to start the day with a healthy breeze may keep things pretty comfortable until the sun pokes back out and warms us to about 90. Any storms that pop up will be outta here by sunset.

An area of low pressure sweeping east will finally move Sally away from the Gulf Coast by late week. That same feature is expected to bring change locally by Thursday - early Friday as a weak cold front slides through the Brazos Valley. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are not ruled out as drier air arrives, likely clearing the area by Friday afternoon at the latest. In the wake of this front, temperatures are not expected to cool much, but it should push temperatures just below average for late September. Morning lows in the upper 60s / low 70s are on deck Friday - Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to right at 90°. Weekend plans currently look rain free.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 91. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain through 8pm. Low: 75. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 92. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 74. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

