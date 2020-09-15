Local restaurant owner teams up with bars to help them reopen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several bars around town are opening under new guidelines. That now includes 12 Rooftop Bar and Lounge, and Social Lounge.

12 Rooftop Bar and Lounge received their food and beverage permit on Thursday and opened Friday. Social Lounge General Manager Nolan Townsend says Social Lounge will reopen Tuesday after receiving their permit on Monday.

“It was a process of a waiting game but we’re ready to rock now,” said Townsend. “We’ll have people seated at tables, have hand sanitizing stations, and keep groups of people six feet apart and socially distant.”

Both bars have teamed up with Tacobar owner Rolando Gonzalez to start selling food.

“We’ll provide warmer stations and everything. Everything’s prewrapped. We’ll pretty much handle all the food until it gets here and then the customers can order and it’s an easier process and transition than having to build a full kitchen in the bar,” said Gonzalez.

Townsend says they’re thankful for Gonzalez’s help to get things back open and running again.

“You see a lot of small businesses coming together. A lot of camaraderie among different small businesses, so we’re blessed to have Tacobar helping us out,” said Townsend.

“If there’s any way we can help another business, especially a close friend, we’re going to go all-in and try to support each other because at the end, as a community, we have to rebuild,” said Gonzalez.

Townsend says things like temperature checks at the door will be put in place to keep everyone safe.

“We have more people on our floor staff to keep people separated. It takes a couple more employees to make sure that happens but none the less we’re happy to be able to open,” said Townsend.

Social Lounge will be open Tuesday-Sunday 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

12 Rooftop Bar and Lounge will be open Tuesday-Saturday 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

