New Season of “Aggie Soccer Hour” Debuts Tuesday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Soccer’s weekly radio talk show, “Aggie Soccer Hour with Coach G” returns for its 11th season beginning Tuesday from 6-7 pm.

With COVID-19 lurking, this marks the first time the show will be broadcast from a studio. Fans may listen live locally on WTAW - News Talk 1620 and worldwide on 12thMan.com/listen. Fans may also watch live on the Aggie Soccer Facebook page (Facebook.com/AggieSoccer).

The show will be available for listening on demand later that evening on the official Studio 12 podcast. Search ‘Texas A&M Athletics’ in your favorite podcast app to subscribe for free.The first week Aggie Soccer head coach G Guerrieri by seniors Jimena Lopez and Addie McCain, along with show host and Aggie Soccer play-by-play announcer David Ellis. Fans will be able to ask questions on Facebook or by tweeting Ellis (www.twitter.com/@DavidEllis53) or Guerrieri (www.twitter.com/@CoachGSoccer).This is one of the first radio talk shows in the nation dedicated to women’s college soccer and is brought to you by Texas A&M Ventures.