No tailgating at Texas A&M football season opener

Sources tell KBTX they expect the announcement to be made in the next few days.
Texas A&M sources confirm that tailgating will not be allowed for the Aggie Football season opener against Vanderbilt on Sept. 26.
By Michael Oder
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There will be no tailgating allowed at the Texas A&M University football season opener against Vanderbilt on September 26, according to sources at Texas A&M familiar with the situation.

In recording first released by WTAW Tuesday, Texas A&M President Michael K. Young made the announcement during a Texas A&M faculty senate meeting on Monday. Young said the university is trying "to largely keep people who are coming from the outside onto campus for the game more confined to the areas surrounding the stadium”, “and to some degree minimize the extent to which people are all over the campus.”

