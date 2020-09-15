Advertisement

Nurse questions medical care at immigration jail in Georgia

Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog that relies heavily on an account from a nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia.
Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog that relies heavily on an account from a nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCILLA, Ga. (AP) - A nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia says authorities performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records.

Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog that relies heavily on the nurse’s words.

Dawn Wooten calls a gynecologist who works outside the facility “the uterus collector.” She says she saw a sick-call nurse shred a box of detainee complaints without looking at them.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it will defer to the Homeland Security inspector general.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/12

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas A&M receives half-million in federal funds to fight opioid crisis

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Be Remarkable: Brazos Valley woman goes above and beyond to help people with disabilities

Updated: 1 hour ago
Jackie Pacha is an advocate for local residents with disabilities and has inspired others around her for many years.

News

Brazos County mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
For more than three weeks mosquitoes have tested positive in the 77802 ZIP code.

Latest News

News

Graduate student workers hold protest at Texas A&M

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local restaurant owner teams up with bars to help them reopen

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Tacobar in College Station will serve food at two bars in Northgate

News

Monday Night Weather Update 9/14

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Bystanders help save young father injured in two-car accident

Updated: 1 hours ago
Friends are helping raise money for his recovery.

National

Hurricane Sally’s threat: ‘Potentially historic’ floods, fierce winds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Sally is slowly closing in on the northern Gulf Coast with powerful winds and weather forecasters are warning of “potentially historic” flooding.

News

Local restaurant owner teams up with bars to help them reopen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
A local restaurant has teamed up with two bars in Northgate to help them reopen after being closed for several months.