Sally set to dump feet of rain along portions of Gulf Coast

Life-threatening flooding and storm surge are likely
By Mia Montgomery and Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of the Monday 4 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Hunters found that Hurricane Sally has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane.

The storm is still expected to make landfall along the Central US Gulf Coast, with current model guidance bringing the center of the track near the southeastern Louisiana coastline Monday night and making landfall Tuesday night or Wednesday. Impacts from the tropical system will be felt along the Gulf coastline from Louisiana to Florida. Swaths of 10 to 16 inches of rain with localized totals up to 30 inches will be a possibility along portions of the central Gulf Coast through the end of the week, with wind and storm surge being a threat along the coastline as well.

Here is the latest information on Hurricane Sally as of the Monday 4 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center:

Hurricane Sally
Location:28.9N, 88.1W - About 60 miles ESE of the mouth of the Mississippi River
Maximum Sustained Winds:85 mph
Movement:WNW at 2 mph
Minimum Central Pressure:983 mb

A combination of Hurricane Warnings, Storm Surge Warnings and Tropical Storm Warnings extend from Louisiana to Florida.

The storm is expected to make a hard eastward turn midweek, moving away from the gulf coast quickly by the end of the week.

