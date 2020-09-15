Sally set to dump feet of rain along portions of Gulf Coast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of the Monday 4 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Hunters found that Hurricane Sally has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane.

The storm is still expected to make landfall along the Central US Gulf Coast, with current model guidance bringing the center of the track near the southeastern Louisiana coastline Monday night and making landfall Tuesday night or Wednesday. Impacts from the tropical system will be felt along the Gulf coastline from Louisiana to Florida. Swaths of 10 to 16 inches of rain with localized totals up to 30 inches will be a possibility along portions of the central Gulf Coast through the end of the week, with wind and storm surge being a threat along the coastline as well.

Here is the latest information on Hurricane Sally as of the Monday 4 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center:

Hurricane Sally Location: 28.9N, 88.1W - About 60 miles ESE of the mouth of the Mississippi River Maximum Sustained Winds: 85 mph Movement: WNW at 2 mph Minimum Central Pressure: 983 mb

⚠️ 11pm #Sally Update - **A SIGNIFICANT TO HISTORIC FLOOD EVENT IS LIKELY**



☔Rainfall totals of 10-20" with localized amounts of 25-30" possible across coastal AL & northwest FL. Heaviest rain totals & greatest flooding potential will be Tuesday and Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/HKZOsKjs1S — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) September 15, 2020

A combination of Hurricane Warnings, Storm Surge Warnings and Tropical Storm Warnings extend from Louisiana to Florida.

The storm is expected to make a hard eastward turn midweek, moving away from the gulf coast quickly by the end of the week.

