Advertisement

World Series is coming to Texas

Globe Life Field is viewed during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.
Globe Life Field is viewed during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association. The Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series will be part of a bubble designed to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. The first round of the postseason - expanded from 10 to 16 teams this year - will be at the top-seeded teams. The AL Division Series will be at San Diego’s Petco Park and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, and the NL Division Series at Arlington’s Globe Life and Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Chennedy Carter Named to AP WNBA All-Rookie Team

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Former Texas A&M All-American Chennedy Carter was named to the Associated Press WNBA All-Rookie Team, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.

Sports

Aggie Soccer eager to start season Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
It’s finally game week for Texas A&M Soccer. After an off-season of uncertainty, the Aggies are gearing up to kick-off their 8 game SEC schedule on Saturday.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Latest News

Sports

Clemons making impact along A&M defensive line

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
This week Jimbo Fisher and his coaching staff will settle on the two depth chart for the Aggies heading into the Vanderbilt season opener.One person that appears to have secured a spot is defensive lineman Michael Clemons.

Sports

Clemons making impact along A&M defensive line

Updated: 18 hours ago
This week Jimbo Fisher and his coaching staff will settle on the two depth chart for the Aggies heading into the Vanderbilt season opener.

Sports

Four Brazos Valley Teams make DCTF rankings after week three

Updated: 18 hours ago
Rockdale, Lexington, Bremond, Calvert all ranked

Sports

Top 10 Texas A&M SEC games: 6. 2013 - Texas A&M falls to #1 Alabama 49-42

Updated: 18 hours ago
To help count down to the season opener we are looking back at Texas A&M’s 10 most memorable SEC football games on the KBTX Sports Top 10 list.

Sports

New Season of “Aggie Soccer Hour” Debuts Tuesday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Soccer’s weekly radio talk show, “Aggie Soccer Hour with Coach G” returns for its 11th season beginning Tuesday from 6-7 pm.

Sports

Five Volleyball Matches Selected for TV

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Texas A&M volleyball program and the Southeastern Conference announced its 2020 TV schedule for the upcoming season, with A&M slated to have five of its eight volleyball matches nationally televised.