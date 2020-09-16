29th Street reopens in Bryan following construction detour
Work is still continuing at the 29th Street and Coulter Drive intersection.
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Construction is continuing at a busy intersection in Bryan.
29th street reopened to traffic at Coulter Drive on Friday. For months that area has been under construction with a detour. The city has shifted part of Coulter Drive to a one way street so that construction can continue on utilities and the road.
A temporary traffic signal is also in place. The city tells us TxDOT grant work for new sidewalks should start there in early 2021.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.