29th Street reopens in Bryan following construction detour

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Construction is continuing at a busy intersection in Bryan.

29th street reopened to traffic at Coulter Drive on Friday. For months that area has been under construction with a detour. The city has shifted part of Coulter Drive to a one way street so that construction can continue on utilities and the road.

A temporary traffic signal is also in place. The city tells us TxDOT grant work for new sidewalks should start there in early 2021.

