Advertisement

29th Street reopens in Bryan following construction detour

Work is still continuing at the 29th Street and Coulter Drive intersection.
29th Street reopened to traffic Friday.
29th Street reopened to traffic Friday.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Construction is continuing at a busy intersection in Bryan.

29th street reopened to traffic at Coulter Drive on Friday. For months that area has been under construction with a detour. The city has shifted part of Coulter Drive to a one way street so that construction can continue on utilities and the road.

A temporary traffic signal is also in place. The city tells us TxDOT grant work for new sidewalks should start there in early 2021.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/12

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/15

Updated: 1 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local school celebrates Fiestas Patrias with drive-thru parade

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
Johnson Elementary hosted their annual Fiestas Patrias celebration on Wednesday but the school adjusted the program to a drive-thru parade.

News

Wednesday Midday Weather Update 9/16

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Suspected meth dealer arrested after argument at motel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
DPS says they arrested a suspected meth dealer after they got into a fight in a motel parking lot.

Local

Enjoy a sweet taste of France in College Station

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Le Macaron French Pastries is now open in College Station offering a variety of French pastries.

News

CSPD arrests two suspected THC dealers after Tuesday search warrants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Two men were arrested a mile apart from each other for dealing THC in College Station Tuesday.

Coronavirus

53 new COVID-19 cases, 988 active cases confirms Brazos County Health District

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Hurricane Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
Widespread flash flooding along Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast

State

Texas church vandalized, 90-year-old statue of Jesus destroyed

Updated: 4 hours ago
A man walked into the sanctuary at St. Patrick Cathedral in El Paso while the church was open for prayer Tuesday morning and destroyed a 90-year-old statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which was located behind the main altar of the church.