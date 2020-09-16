53 new COVID-19 cases, 988 active cases confirms Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 53 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 988 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 58 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

4,814 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

85 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 577 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 148 active probable cases and there have been 429 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 5,860. There have been 59,002 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 74 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 55 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 442

77802: 428

77803: 1,317

77807: 298

77808: 226

77840: 1,778

77845: 1,257

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 104

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 19 460 Brazos 988 5,860 Burleson 37 317 Grimes 86 1,057 Houston 20 409 Lee 18 211 Leon 40 221 Madison 26 717 Milam 20 476 Montgomery 1,418 10,182 Robertson 35 281 San Jacinto 3 219 Trinity 5 187 Walker 1,373 4,028 Waller 121 802 Washington 56 613

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 486 staffed hospital beds with 181 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 11 available ICU beds and 61 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 11 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 19 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 460 total cases and 432 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 37 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 317 total cases, and 274 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 86 active cases. There have been 1,057 total cases, 940 recoveries and 31 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 409 total cases of COVID-19. There are 19 active cases and 212 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has one active case and 172 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 18 active cases. The county has a total of 211 cases, with 179 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 40 active cases. The county has 221 total cases, with 176 recoveries and five deaths.

Madison County has reported 26 active cases. The county has a total of 717 cases with 685 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has 20 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 476 total cases and 456 recovered cases. There are currently six patients hospitalized, and five COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,418 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 10,182 total cases and 6,924 recovered cases. There are currently 18 people hospitalized, and there have been 133 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 35 active COVID-19 cases, with 281 total cases. Currently, 242 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 3 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 219 cases with 207 recoveries and nine deaths.

Trinity County currently has 5 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 187 total cases with 176 recoveries and six deaths.

Walker County has 4,028 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,373 cases are active in the community and 632 are recovered community cases. 2,023 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 121 active cases of COVID-19. There are 802 total cases and 681 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 56 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 613 total cases with 510 recoveries and 47 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 25 new cases and 290 active cases on Sept. 13.

Currently, the university has reported 1,234 positive cases, 10.3 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 13, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 68,483 active cases and 585,912 recoveries. There have been 668,746 total cases reported and 5,247,542 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 14,343 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 117,568 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 15 at 5:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

