Advertisement

53 new COVID-19 cases, 988 active cases confirms Brazos County Health District

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 53 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 988 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 58 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

4,814 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

85 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 577 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 148 active probable cases and there have been 429 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 5,860. There have been 59,002 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 74 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 55 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

  • 77801: 442
  • 77802: 428
  • 77803: 1,317
  • 77807: 298
  • 77808: 226
  • 77840: 1,778
  • 77845: 1,257
  • 77859: 2
  • 77868: 8
  • Unknown: 104

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal Cases
Austin19460
Brazos9885,860
Burleson37317
Grimes861,057
Houston20409
Lee18211
Leon40221
Madison26717
Milam20476
Montgomery1,41810,182
Robertson35281
San Jacinto3219
Trinity5187
Walker1,3734,028
Waller121802
Washington56613

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 486 staffed hospital beds with 181 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 11 available ICU beds and 61 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 11 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 19 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 460 total cases and 432 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 37 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 317 total cases, and 274 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 86 active cases. There have been 1,057 total cases, 940 recoveries and 31 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 409 total cases of COVID-19. There are 19 active cases and 212 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has one active case and 172 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 18 active cases. The county has a total of 211 cases, with 179 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 40 active cases. The county has 221 total cases, with 176 recoveries and five deaths.

Madison County has reported 26 active cases. The county has a total of 717 cases with 685 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has 20 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 476 total cases and 456 recovered cases. There are currently six patients hospitalized, and five COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,418 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 10,182 total cases and 6,924 recovered cases. There are currently 18 people hospitalized, and there have been 133 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 35 active COVID-19 cases, with 281 total cases. Currently, 242 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 3 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 219 cases with 207 recoveries and nine deaths.

Trinity County currently has 5 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 187 total cases with 176 recoveries and six deaths.

Walker County has 4,028 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,373 cases are active in the community and 632 are recovered community cases. 2,023 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 121 active cases of COVID-19. There are 802 total cases and 681 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 56 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 613 total cases with 510 recoveries and 47 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 25 new cases and 290 active cases on Sept. 13.

Currently, the university has reported 1,234 positive cases, 10.3 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 13, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 68,483 active cases and 585,912 recoveries. There have been 668,746 total cases reported and 5,247,542 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 14,343 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 117,568 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 15 at 5:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US outlines sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccines

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
In a report to Congress and an accompanying “playbook” for states and localities, federal health agencies and the Defense Department sketched out complex plans for a vaccination campaign to begin gradually in January or possibly later this year.

National Politics

Trump health appointee taking leave of absence amid coronavirus response allegations

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Michael Caputo, a Trump health appointee at the center of allegations of political meddling on the coronavirus response, is taking a leave of absence.

Coronavirus

Supreme Court to stick with arguments via telephone, for now

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
With 87-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg being treated for cancer and five of her colleagues also age 65 or older, the court is taking no chances that putting the justices in close proximity to each other might make them more vulnerable to catching the virus.

News

COVID in Context: Virus-related death trends in Brazos County vs. Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
When comparing the trendlines of deaths March-September related to COVID-19, the death trend in Brazos County and in Texas as a whole look remarkably similar.

Latest News

National Politics

In town hall, Trump denies downplaying virus, casts doubt on mask usage

Updated: 5 hours ago
Face-to-face with everyday voters for the first time in months, Trump was defensive but resisted agitation as he was pressed on his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and why he doesn’t more aggressively promote the use of masks to reduce the spread of the disease.

National

Trump's handling of COVID-19 pandemic causes image to plummet internationally

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
According to a new report by the Pew Research Center, a median of just 15% of people in 13 nations believe the U.S. has done a good job handling the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths in kids echoes toll in adults, CDC says

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A detailed look at COVID-19 deaths in U.S. kids and young adults released Tuesday shows they mirror patterns seen in older patients.

National

World Series at Arlington, first time at one site since 1944

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association, the first time the sport’s championship will be played entirely at one site since 1944.

Coronavirus

Experts worry as US virus restrictions are eased or violated

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
State and local officials around the U.S. are rolling back social-distancing rules again after an abortive effort over the summer, allowing bars, restaurants and gyms to open.

National Politics

Pelosi: House to stay in session until COVID-19 rescue pact

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will remain in session until lawmakers deliver another round of COVID-19 relief.