Allen Academy Golf Classic Fundraiser moved to October
The prizes range from vehicles to a house.
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An upcoming fundraiser for Allen Academy will have some pretty big prizes.
Their annual Cadet Golf Classic has been pushed to Oct. 5 and 6 at Miramont Country Club.
Some of the prizes this year include a chance to win one of five luxury vehicles and a house. The charity event raises money for scholarships for families of the fallen, disabled veterans as well as the financial assistance fund at Allen Academy.
The cost for a four person team is $2,500. For more information, click here.
