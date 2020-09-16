A&M Consolidated falls in first match of the season to Cy Ranch in 3 sets

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated volleyball team lost their season-opening match to CY Ranch 23-25, 17-25, 22-25 at Tiger Gym Tuesday night.

The Mustangs got off to a quick start in game one scoring the first 3 points. Ava Derbes responded with a kill and helped get the Tigers going early. Derbes also had a kill to tie the game at 8-8. The Mustangs went up 24-22 in the first set and Cierra Gilbert scored to keep the Tigers alive. But Maddy Villareal for the Mustangs got the kill to win game one 25-23. That was the closest set of the evening, with Cy Ranch winning the next two for the sweep.

A&M Consolidated will play at Bryan for a crosstown showdown on Saturday. Cy Ranch will travel to Pearland on Friday.

