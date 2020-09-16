Advertisement

A&M Expert: “Fans will not be screened prior to the game”

By Alex Bukoski and Erika Fernandez
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “So that’s probably the million-dollar question.”

That was how Angela Clendenin, a Texas A&M emergency preparedness expert, answered the question of whether or not fans should be allowed to attend A&M football games at Kyle Field.

Clendenin says there are arguments to be made for both sides but that the planning that went into the decision to allow fans at Kyle Field will create a safe environment.

These measures include new guidelines for fans, increased signage, enhanced sanitation and use of disinfectants, social distancing indicators, and a mandatory mask rule.

But there will not be any screenings for COVID-19 when fans enter Kyle Field.

“Fans will not be screened prior to the game,” Clendenin explains.

She tells us no fan will have to prove that they are COVID-19 negative regardless of whether they are a student, alumnus, or in/out of state resident.

Clendenin says that approximately 50 percent of the people who contract the virus are asymptomatic. She explains that a high proportion of asymptomatic carriers renders symptom screenings futile.

Instead, she says officials will look to enforce all the new guidelines as strictly as possible to prevent any chance of transmission if a fan is COVID-19 positive.

Clendenin says there are no plans to introduce symptom screenings at Kyle Field entry points and that the current plan will not be altered unless there is an outbreak.

“I think we’re going to look at it as a game by game type of situation,” Clendenin said. “As long as everything seems to go according to plan and goes according to measures that we have in place, we will continue on as our plan indicates.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.

