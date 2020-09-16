Texas A&M’s Parsons Mounted Cavalry using unique tool for training

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Parsons Mounted Calvary at Texas A&M University is turning to unusual methods to train their horses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The horses are usually trained in riot school around large crowds. With social distancing measures in place, the cadets now rely on inflatable tube characters, the kind you usually see outside of car dealerships and stores.

Cadet First Sergeant Abel Bidaurri says things are a little different than last year, but the cadets will do what they can to continue training.

“We do our best to desensitize them using the inflatable, Mr. Wiggles, out there. We see how the horses react and it’s supposed to help the horse get used to it, get the riders more confident and the horses as well," said Bidaurri.

With tailgating and other football-related events changing, Bidaurri says the Mounted Cavalry will still be at the games, so people can see them just with social distancing measures in place.

