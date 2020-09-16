Advertisement

Coaches Tab Arkansas As 2020 SEC Women’s Soccer Favorite

SEC Logo
SEC Logo(KBTX)
By Southeastern Conference
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Birmingham, Ala. – Arkansas was predicted to win to the 2020 Southeastern Conference women’s soccer title in voting by the league’s 14 head coaches.

The Razorbacks are coming off their first-ever SEC championship in 2019 when they posted an 8-1-1 league record.

Over the last nine years, the SEC has earned 63 NCAA Tournament bids – an average of seven per year – with all 14 member institutions making at least one appearance during that span. Eight different SEC teams have advanced to the Round of 16 since 2013 and the league has placed teams in the NCAA quarterfinals in each of the last six seasons.

The 28th season of women’s soccer in the SEC season begins September 18.

Preseason Coaches' Poll

1.            Arkansas

2.            South Carolina

3.            Texas A&M

4.            Vanderbilt

5.            Florida

6.            Alabama

7.            Tennessee

8.            Ole Miss

9.            Georgia

10.          Auburn

11.          Mississippi State

12.          Missouri

13.          Kentucky

14.          LSU

Latest News

Sports

Texas A&M Women’s Golf Announces Fall Schedule

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Women’s Golf and Head Coach Andrea Gaston announced the Aggies 2020 Fall Schedule, which will feature three tournaments exclusive to Southeastern Conference competition.

Sports

Chennedy Carter Named to AP WNBA All-Rookie Team

Updated: 23 hours ago
Former Texas A&M All-American Chennedy Carter was named to the Associated Press WNBA All-Rookie Team, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.

Sports

Aggie Soccer eager to start season Saturday

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
It’s finally game week for Texas A&M Soccer. After an off-season of uncertainty, the Aggies are gearing up to kick-off their 8 game SEC schedule on Saturday.

Sports

New Season of “Aggie Soccer Hour” Debuts Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Soccer’s weekly radio talk show, “Aggie Soccer Hour with Coach G” returns for its 11th season beginning Tuesday from 6-7 pm.

Latest News

Sports

Five Volleyball Matches Selected for TV

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Texas A&M volleyball program and the Southeastern Conference announced its 2020 TV schedule for the upcoming season, with A&M slated to have five of its eight volleyball matches nationally televised.

Sports

SEC establishes new start dates, formats for Swimming & Diving, Equestrian seasons

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT
|
By Southeastern Conference Communications
The Southeastern Conference has established new start dates and formats for the SEC men’s and women’s swimming & diving and equestrian seasons, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Monday.

Sports

NFL Aggies Week 1

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
Several former Texas A&M football players contributed in the opening week of the 2020 NFL season. 30 Aggies are currently on NFL rosters.

Sports

Ausbon opts out of 2020 season

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
Texas A&M Senior Receiver Jhamon Ausbon announced via social media on Sunday that he will opt out of the 2020 college football season to better prepare for his future with the NFL.

Sports

Renick ready to help Aggies in 2020

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
Thursday Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media and said tight ends Baylor Cupp and Blake Smith will both miss the 2020 season with injuries.

Sports

Top 10 Texas A&M SEC games

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
The Texas A&M football team will open the 2020 season September 26 against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field. This year the Aggies are playing a 10 game conference only schedule.