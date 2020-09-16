Advertisement

College Station wins season opener

College Station Volleyball
College Station Volleyball(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Sep. 15, 2020
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat Houston Episcopal Tuesday night in three games 27-25, 25-19, 25-21. It was the season opener for College Station.

The Cougars will return to action Friday for a road match against Georgetown East View. It is the first of three straight road matches for College Station. The Cougars will be back on their home floor September 25 to take on Katy.

